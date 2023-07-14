Online job scam: 180 cheated so far in TN's Vellore 2023

Rajalakshmi Sampath By

Express News Service

VELLORE: As the abyss of online scams continues to deepen, the district cybercrime wing is trying its best to thwart the fraudsters, but only so much can be done. In 2023 alone, the department recorded 696 complaints of online fraud and a staggering loss of Rs 4 crore. Of these, 180 fell victim to scams related to part-time jobs and lost Rs 50 lakh.



"Initially, the fraudsters posed as bank representatives to extort money, but last year they shifted to using apps to deceive victims into disclosing their credit card information. The current trend is to offer part-time online jobs," said cybercrime officials.



Recent complaints reveal that gangs based in North India have been targeting individuals on WhatsApp and Telegram with lucrative job offers. "A majority of these activities can be traced to Delhi and Bihar," said a senior official from the Vellore cybercrime wing.



While the department has managed to recover Rs 3.45 crore out of Rs 4 crore, attempts to recover the lost amount proved futile due to the swift and elusive nature of these transactions. An official explained, "Once a fraudster receives the amount, they quickly transfer the funds to accounts in foreign countries, making it difficult to trace their identities. In addition to this, they often use the funds to purchase gift cards, further complicating the recovery process."



According to data shared by the cybercrime wing, in 2021 526 complaints were registered and Rs 1.57 crore was recovered. In 2022, Rs 3.5 crore was recovered based on 1,253 complaints, while 696 complaints have been registered in the first half of 2023 alone.



Despite the cybercrime department issuing warnings against sharing bank account/card details, One Time Passwords (OTPs), and conducting awareness drives in schools and colleges, people continue to fall for these frauds. "Many victims are from well-educated backgrounds. The age group most affected ranges from 20 to 40 years old," said N Kodiswaran, additional superintendent of police, Vellore branch of Cybercrime.



Ishwar Prasad, CEO and founder of NECURITY Solutions, traces the popularity of online jobs to the post-Covid period. "Part-time job scams existed before, but fewer people used to fall for them. The reason behind the surge is that people began believing that the part-time job market was highly vacant, which is not the reality," he told TNIE.

