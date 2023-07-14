Home States Tamil Nadu

Panchayat president booked under SC/ST Act in TN

Four people, including the president of Iduvai panchayat, were booked under SC/ST Act on Thursday for allegedly assaulting and using abusing a social activist.

By Express News Service

According to police, Iduvai panchayat president K Ganesan distributed pattas to more than 20 beneficiaries in his locality. P Selvakumar, a social activist from Chinnakampalayam in Iduvai, said the land is Natham paramboke and should be distributed only to SC people and alleged that panchayat officials violated the procedure.

But the officials refused to listen to him. On June 16, Selvakumar along with his friends confronted the panchayat officials, following which Ganesan, his brother Eswaran and two other relatives thrashed Selvakumar and used casteist slurs against them. 

The activist lodged a complaint on June 17 at Mangalam police station. The four persons were booked under SC/ST Act and three other sections of IPC on Thursday.

