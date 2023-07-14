Home States Tamil Nadu

Slight dip in shallot prices: One kg sold at Rs 150 in TN

On Thursday, while one kg of shallots was sold at Rs 150, the price of tomato remained unbudged at Rs 100 per kg at the market.

Farmers segregating shallots in Coimbatore district. With prices at an all-time low, they are getting ready to stock the produce | A Rajachidambaram

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Giving a breather from the soaring prices, a slight increase in the arrival has brought down the price of shallots in the Madurai market by 20 rupees. On Thursday, while one kg of shallots was sold at Rs 150, the price of tomato remained unbudged at Rs 100 per kg at the market.

According to sources, rainfall has greatly affected the arrival of vegetables to Madurai, causing the prices of several veggies, including tomato, chilli, and shallots, to surge. "Notably, the price of shallots had remained at Rs 80 per kg throughout the month of June, while on July 1 it ranged between Rs 60-Rs 80 per kg. Within a couple of days, the prices skyrocketed to Rs 170 per kg in the market. However, after consecutive days of soaring prices, the price of shallots came down to Rs 150 per kg on Thursday," sources said.  

While speaking, Mohammad Ismail, the officer bearer of the onion wholesaler association in Madurai, stated that usually, an average of 100 tonnes of shallot would arrive on a daily basis to cater to the needs of the market. "However, for the past couple of weeks, the arrival had dwindled to just 25 tonnes per day, which caused the skyrocketing of prices. After several days, around 50 tonnes of shallots arrived at the market on Thursday, with the arrival of fresh loads from Karur, Dharapuram, and Mysore. Following this, the price slightly dipped to Rs 150 per kg," he added.

Traders also added that though the arrival of big onions is stable since the neighbouring states are receiving sporadic rainfall, there is a looming threat that the demand for onions in the market may slightly decrease. Till the arrival returns to normal, the prices are likely to remain higher in the market, the traders said.  

Speaking about other veggies, Chinnamayan, the president of the Central Market All Traders Federation in Madurai, stated that while the prices of tomatoes and beans have remained the same for the past couple of days, they have been sold at Rs 100 per kg. "The price of chilli has slightly dropped in the market from Rs 100 rupees, on Thursday. As the arrival has slightly increased from local cultivators and other state markets, the prices have moderately declined in Madurai," he added.

