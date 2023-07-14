Tiruchy corporation to outsource sanitation works at bus stands and markets

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Weeks after the city corporation's move to outsource door-to-door garbage collection without laying off its existing staff, the civic body is now considering outsourcing sanitation works of bus stands and markets to private players. "As per the government direction, we have to conduct the outsourcing of more ground-level works.

So far we have only outsourced door-to-door garbage collection. Since we implemented it without laying off existing staff, we believe we would not face much objection with outsourcing other ground level works either. As per our current plan, we will soon take steps to hand over sanitation works at Chathiram bus stand, Central Bus Stand and Gandhi Market to private players.

"Like the garbage collection, this would not affect any sanitation worker working in those areas," a councillor said on condition of anonymity. Senior officials also confirmed that the plan was in the pipeline and the civic body would go ahead with it.

"Mayor Mu Anbalagan has clarified in several council meetings that the corporation has to implement outsourcing of ground level works as it was a decision of the state government. Therefore, we will have to outsource sanitation works on bus stands, markets, etc. to private players. Even if we hand over these works to private players, our officials would conduct random inspections. If they fail to maintain standards, the corporation would impose a fine or cancel their contract. The move would not cause any inconvenience to residents," a senior corporation official said.

Meanwhile, sanitation workers have said the authorities should consider holding meetings with them before going ahead with the move. "Outsourcing of door-to-door garbage works has not created much impact as we feared, since the private agencies are giving salaries and allowance like the corporation. However, the corporation should hold a meeting with workers before outsourcing further work. This would help us to raise our concerns about the move," said Manikandan, a sanitation worker.

