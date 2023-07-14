Transport dept services now available on web in Tamil: TN Minister Udhaynidhi Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Udhaynidhi Stalin unveiled the Tamil version of Transport and Road Safety Commissionerate’s website on Thursday. According to a release, efforts are under way to bring all 48 transport-related services online in Tamil across the state’s 91 road transport offices (RTO) and 54 motor vehicle inspector (MVI) offices.

In the initial phase, six services -- hypothecation addition, transfer of ownership, issue of learner’s licence, renewal of driving licence, change of address and surrender of class of vehicles in driving licence -- have been made available in Tamil.

Additionally, 25 services will be added online in Tamil from Friday, including eight services in ‘Sarathi’ and 17 services in ‘Vahan’. These services encompass issuing duplicate learner’s licence, driving licence, replacing driving licence, changing name and more. The remaining 17 services will be made available in Tamil at the earliest.

The introduction of Tamil translation aims at expediting service delivery. Individuals desiring to utilise these online facilities in Tamil must ensure that their Aadhaar information is up to date. Officials concerned have been requested to work on Saturdays to accommodate the increasing number of applications. Transport minister SS Sivasankar, transport commissioner A Shanmugasundaram and official participated in the event.

