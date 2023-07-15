BJP coming back to power at Centre will be unbearable for India: DMK 

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to expose the “failures of the BJP-led Union government,” the ruling DMK MPs have resolved to address critical concerns during the forthcoming Parliament monsoon session. The issues include the government’s reluctance to allocate states their rightful share of GST collection, rising prices of essential commodities and fuel, and the escalating unemployment crisis across the country. A resolution was adopted during a meeting chaired by party president MK Stalin here on Friday.

“India and its Constitution will not be able to bear BJP coming to power at the Centre one more time. The saffron party has made anti-defection law a mere exhibit by emerging as the ‘hero’ of horse-trading culture which involves ‘purchasing’ MLAs and MPs,” the resolution said.

The DMK will “expose the BJP’s shortcomings” in fulfilling its electoral promises. These include the failure to bring back black money stashed away in foreign banks and depositing it in the accounts of the public, inadequate allocation of GST shares to states, soaring prices of essential items and fuels, nationwide unemployment crisis, centralisation of powers at federal level, attempts to undermine state governments, granting significant loan waivers to corporates while neglecting the poor, disinvestment of various public sector undertakings (from LIC to Air India), imposition of GST on essential goods such as LPG cylinders, subversion of the Constitution, appointment of governors with affiliations to RSS ideology, denying the opposition parties an opportunity to raise crucial issues in parliament.

The resolution also highlighted concerns over implementation of quota for the economically weaker section, which could potentially undermine social justice. “The nation is facing a great danger in removal of the ideals of socialistic, secular and democratic republic built into the preamble of the Constitution,” the resolution said.

The meeting urged the MPs to raise state-specific issues such as the denial of adequate GST compensation to Tamil Nadu, adverse impact of UDAY scheme on increased power tariff, lethargic attitude in constructing AIIMS hospital in Madurai, appointment of a governor who functions against the welfare of Tamil Nadu, reduction in subsidies and foodgrains for public distribution schemes, diminishing Central support for people welfare schemes, and neglect of railway projects in Tamil Nadu.

The DMK also accused the BJP of creating a “misleading impression” that it was enamoured of the Tamil language and said the Centre did not allow Tamil youths to write competitive examinations in their native language. A DMK MP, who attended the meeting, said, “The party leadership has requested all MPs, both in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, to gather details on how the Union government has failed to fulfil its promises and betrayed Tamil Nadu, despite receiving a significant share of GST revenue from the state.”

The leadership has instructed MPs to be present in the house from beginning to end every day and prepared to counter BJP MPs and Union ministers with factual information if they provide misleading data. Another MP said the party urged all parliamentarians to stay updated by reading important newspapers and statements, ensuring they are equipped with counter-arguments against members of the BJP.

CHENNAI: In a bid to expose the “failures of the BJP-led Union government,” the ruling DMK MPs have resolved to address critical concerns during the forthcoming Parliament monsoon session. The issues include the government’s reluctance to allocate states their rightful share of GST collection, rising prices of essential commodities and fuel, and the escalating unemployment crisis across the country. A resolution was adopted during a meeting chaired by party president MK Stalin here on Friday. “India and its Constitution will not be able to bear BJP coming to power at the Centre one more time. The saffron party has made anti-defection law a mere exhibit by emerging as the ‘hero’ of horse-trading culture which involves ‘purchasing’ MLAs and MPs,” the resolution said. The DMK will “expose the BJP’s shortcomings” in fulfilling its electoral promises. These include the failure to bring back black money stashed away in foreign banks and depositing it in the accounts of the public, inadequate allocation of GST shares to states, soaring prices of essential items and fuels, nationwide unemployment crisis, centralisation of powers at federal level, attempts to undermine state governments, granting significant loan waivers to corporates while neglecting the poor, disinvestment of various public sector undertakings (from LIC to Air India), imposition of GST on essential goods such as LPG cylinders, subversion of the Constitution, appointment of governors with affiliations to RSS ideology, denying the opposition parties an opportunity to raise crucial issues in parliament.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The resolution also highlighted concerns over implementation of quota for the economically weaker section, which could potentially undermine social justice. “The nation is facing a great danger in removal of the ideals of socialistic, secular and democratic republic built into the preamble of the Constitution,” the resolution said. The meeting urged the MPs to raise state-specific issues such as the denial of adequate GST compensation to Tamil Nadu, adverse impact of UDAY scheme on increased power tariff, lethargic attitude in constructing AIIMS hospital in Madurai, appointment of a governor who functions against the welfare of Tamil Nadu, reduction in subsidies and foodgrains for public distribution schemes, diminishing Central support for people welfare schemes, and neglect of railway projects in Tamil Nadu. The DMK also accused the BJP of creating a “misleading impression” that it was enamoured of the Tamil language and said the Centre did not allow Tamil youths to write competitive examinations in their native language. A DMK MP, who attended the meeting, said, “The party leadership has requested all MPs, both in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, to gather details on how the Union government has failed to fulfil its promises and betrayed Tamil Nadu, despite receiving a significant share of GST revenue from the state.” The leadership has instructed MPs to be present in the house from beginning to end every day and prepared to counter BJP MPs and Union ministers with factual information if they provide misleading data. Another MP said the party urged all parliamentarians to stay updated by reading important newspapers and statements, ensuring they are equipped with counter-arguments against members of the BJP.