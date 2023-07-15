Home States Tamil Nadu

CM MK Stalin in Madurai to open Kalaignar library

In view of the CM's visit, several traffic diversions have been announced in the city for Saturday.

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin will arrive at New Natham Salai in Madurai at 5 pm on Saturday to unveil the 'Kalaignar Centenary Library' as part of former chief minister M Karunanidhi's birth centenary celebrations. Stalin would reach Madurai airport at 11.25 am and leave for Circuit House. Over 30,000 DMK cadre will accord him a warm welcome on both sides of the road from the airport.

After inaugurating the library, the chief minister will address a public meeting at AR Ground. Subsequently, he will visit the late Thiagarajar College of Engineering President Karumuthu Kannan's residence at Kochadi and offer condolences to the family members. Around 8 pm, the chief minister is slated to return to Madurai airport for boarding a flight back to Chennai.

In view of the CM's visit, several traffic diversions have been announced in the city for Saturday. Heavy vehicles and buses would not be allowed on IOC Roundtana-Aathikulam Junction stretch. Vehicles will be diverted via IOC Roundtana, Pandian Hotel, Thamarai Thotti, Pudur, Moondrumavadi, and Iyer Bungalow Junction areas. Similarly, the vehicles coming from Natham can proceed via Moondrumavadi or Pudur to reach the city.

From 9 am onwards, vehicles coming from Kappalur Junction via Ring Road, can enter the city via Kappalur, Thoppur, and Dindigul road. Similarly, from 9 am onwards, buses coming from Kappalur via ring road can proceed via Thoppur, Thirunagar, and Thiruparankudram to reach Mattuthavani or Arappalayam bus stand.
 
Likewise, the buses coming from Aruppukottai, Thoothukudi areas need to come through Valayankulam, Samanatham, Pottapalayam, Keezhadi and reach Rameswaram road, then proceed towards Viraganoor junction and reach Mattuthavani bus stand. All heavy vehicles coming from Thoothukudi, Aruppukottai road will have to proceed to Kappalur to reach Dindigul.
 

Over 4,000 police personnel led by ADGP Arun, Southern Zone DIG Asra Garg, DIG (Madurai range) R Ponni, Commissioner TS Nagendran Nair, and Superintendent of Police R Sivaprasad, have been readying all necessary security arrangements. From Thursday morning itself, bomb squad, and sniffer dogs thoroughly combed the library premisses, Circuit House area and AR Ground. Sufficient police force has been deployed in all important junctions.

