DMK Files part 2 will have info on benamis of party men: TN BJP chief Annamalai

Meanwhile, Richard Wilson, counsel for Baalu, said the case has been adjourned for August 24.

Published: 15th July 2023 06:49 AM

K Annamalai (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

BJP state President for Tamil Nadu K Annamalai. (File photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   PART 2 of DMK Files will have details about benamis of DMK functionaries, BJP state president K Annamalai told reporters on Friday.  He was talking to them after appearing before the XVII Metropolitan Magistrate Court in connection with a defamation suit filed by DMK treasurer and MP TR Baalu. 

TN BJP president K Annamalai
at the Saidapet court | Monishlinus 

Talking to reporters, Annamalai said, “Part 2 is about properties owned by around 300 benamis. We are pondering over whether to reveal the names in the public domain or hand them over to the governor or DGP or DVAC. Part 2 of DMK Files will be released ahead of my padayatra from Rameswaram.” 

As regards the defamation case, he said, “We told the judge that we are willing to face the trial. During the next hearing, we will substantiate our allegations. Baalu’s defamation suit will be an acid test case against corruption in Tamil Nadu.   This is the first generation and third generation of Tamil Nadu.”

Stating that Baalu had also contended that he was a shareholder in only three firms, Annamalai said, “In the DMK Files part 1, we have given details of assets owned by Baalu’s family worth `10,000 crore. We are duty-bound to responding to each and every charge we have made at the coming hearings. Our fight against corruption is going to be a long-drawn process.”

