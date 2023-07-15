DMK MP Kanimozhi inaugurates house for destitute woman near Tiruchendur

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi inaugurated the house of a woman, who was deserted by her husband at Nainarpathu village, on Thursday. The patta for the land was pending for decades due to land partition issues in her family. Sathyabama, the mother of two children from Manadu Thandapathu hamlet, petitioned the district administration during the grama sabha meeting on March 22 requesting power connection so that her children could study.



Acting on the petition, collector Dr K Senthil Raj conducted a panchayat assessment on the very next day to ensure patta and power connection. Subsequently, the collector sanctioned Rs 2.1 lakh under his discretionary fund to construct a house for Sathyabama in place of the hut. The project was completed within three months. "The house is equipped with electricity and water connections. I am very happy that her life would be changed and can live decently in the society," Senthil Raj told TNIE.



Kanimozhi, along with collector Dr K Senthil Raj and other officials, inaugurated it. "Deserving people of the society are getting benefitted under the DMK rule," said the MP.



Meanwhile, the collector said another house is being constructed for Petchithai, who had sought an electricity connection while she was preparing for the Class 12 examinations early this year. She scored well in the public exams and has joined BSC Zoology at Tiruchendur Govindammal Aditanar College. The construction of the house will be completed in a month's time.

