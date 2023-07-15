Home States Tamil Nadu

Eight-year-old boy electrocuted to death in a bid to escape fight between his parents in TN

On Thursday night, Manikandan’s parents engaged in a heated argument that escalated to physical assault from both ends, said the Ranipet police.

By Express News Service

RANIPET :  An eight-year-old boy died of electrocution in an attempt to escape a fight between his parents near the Thandalam lakeside area in Ranipet district on Friday. The victim has been identified as Manikandan, a Class 3 student at a private school. 

On Thursday night, Manikandan’s parents engaged in a heated argument that escalated to physical assault from both ends, said the Ranipet police. Manikandan witnessed the fight and left the house in fear of being caught. As he was on his way out, he came in contact with a severed wire that was connected to the neighbour’s house and suffered a shock, added police.

Manikandan’s parents realised after the fight that he was not home. When they came out of the house looking for him, they found Manikandan on the ground. He was rushed to the Walaja Government Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. A case has been registered and a probe is on.

