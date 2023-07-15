Elephants enter two localities in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two incidents of elephant intrusions in human habitations in Chinnathadagam and Maruthamalai areas kept the forest officials on their in the wee hours of Friday.

In the first incident, a herd of 13 elephants, including three calves, entered Thadagam area. On being alerted, forest staff reached the place and commenced efforts to chase the jumbos into the forest.

After more than two hours, the elephants were chased into the forest.

Officials said that a team has been stationed at the place to prevent further intrusion of the herd into the human habitation. In another incident, a lone tusker entered a human habitation in Maruthamalai early on Friday. Soon after spotting the elephant, locals alerted the forest department.

Forest personnel who were on patrol on Kembanur - Kanuvai reached the spot and were involved in chasing the animal away by flashing lights on it. Officials said that it took almost three hours to chase away the elephant back to the forest at 5.15 am. An official said a team is monitoring the tusker.

