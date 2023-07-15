Home States Tamil Nadu

Four caverns of different sizes discovered in Thirumayam hills

Four caverns of different sizes, said to be the abode of prehistoric man (2500-3000 BC), was discovered at the foothill of the 17th century Thirumayam fort.

Published: 15th July 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Ancient rock art paintings were found in one of the four caverns | Express

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI:   Four caverns of different sizes, said to be the abode of prehistoric man (2500-3000 BC), was discovered at the foothill of the 17th century Thirumayam fort. According to historian J Raja Mohamad, who headed a group of researchers in the discovery, said the ancient rock art paintings found in one of the caverns would play a significant role in digging into the history of Pudukkottai district.

The first cavern, which spans from west to east, is filled with debris to an extent of 10 feet, while the second cavern, relatively smaller, is raised to a certain height from the ground so that it could accommodate a few people.

Entry to the third and the fourth caverns are closed with masonry work. Sources said the caverns, until now, evaded the public eye due to soil accumulation. The team led by Raja Mohamad, who is the president of Pudukkottai Historical and Cultural Research Centre, comprised V Muthu Kumar, assistant archaeologist, ASI, G Karunakaran, research scholar, Tamil University, . "Ancient rock art paintings were found at the second cavern.

The red ochre paintings have mostly faded out. Human sketches could be identified from what remains of the paintings," said Mohamad. Paintings of human hands were also found. Human hand paintings were found in caverns in France, Spain and Indonesia that dates back to nearly 40,000 years.

Such paintings were found in the rock art panel in Sethavarai, Villupuram district, and also at Thirumayam in the state. A team led by Raja Mohamad had in fact discovered a panel of rock paintings in 2001 in a boulder in the same hillock. Sources said efforts are on to open the third and the fourth caverns. The third cavern is said to be biggest of the four discoveries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thirumayam hills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp