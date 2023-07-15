Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC modifies bail condition of BJP state secretary SG Surya

Surya was booked by the Madurai Cyber Crime police for his social media post tarnishing the name of MP Venkatesan.

Published: 15th July 2023 07:41 AM

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday modified the bail conditions of BJP state secretary S G Surya, in a case registered against him for posting a defamatory tweet against Madurai MP Su Venkatesan.

The court permitted Surya to appear before the Chennai cyber crime police, instead of the Madurai division. Justice G Ilangovan passed the order on a petition filed by Surya seeking the above modification by saying he has to be in Chennai to take care of his elderly mother, who has speech and hearing disability, and grandfather, who is nearly 100 years old.

Surya was booked by the Madurai Cyber Crime police for his social media post tarnishing the name of MP Venkatesan. He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on June 17 but was released on bail by the Madurai JM court four days later, on condition that he should appear before the Madurai cyber crime police daily.

