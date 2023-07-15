Madras HC slams officials for laying public road on patta lands

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Criticising the Virudhunagar district administration authorities for laying a public road on private patta lands in complete violation of an order passed by a civil court, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the district collector to acquire the lands as per procedure and pay the necessary compensation to the landowners.



A Bench of justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri also noted that during the pendency of the case, the village panchayat secretary had lodged a complaint against one of the landowners, Ramesh, to threaten and browbeat him for filing the petition, thereby resulting in Ramesh's arrest and incarceration for 15 days. It, therefore, directed the government to pay Rs 3 lakh compensation to Ramesh and recover the amount from the officers responsible for laying the road.



The Bench passed the order on a batch of petitions filed by Ramesh and two others seeking direction to remove the public road laid by the district authorities on their agricultural lands in Arasakulam village in Kariapatti, despite an order passed by the civil court in 2017, directing the government not to interfere with their possession of the lands.



The judges noted that the authorities filed their appeal against the said civil court decree only in 2023. By then, the road was already laid, and that too by spending a huge sum of Rs 23.4 lakh, they added. Though the authorities claimed that the road was constructed only at the request of the Maniyapillai villagers, the judges rejected the said reason and criticised the authorities that their action cannot be justified. However, since the road has already been constructed, the judges directed the government to acquire the petitioners' lands by paying them compensation under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, adding that if the land acquisition, including payment of compensation, is not completed in four months, the petitioners can take steps to remove the road with police protection.

MADURAI: Criticising the Virudhunagar district administration authorities for laying a public road on private patta lands in complete violation of an order passed by a civil court, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the district collector to acquire the lands as per procedure and pay the necessary compensation to the landowners. A Bench of justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri also noted that during the pendency of the case, the village panchayat secretary had lodged a complaint against one of the landowners, Ramesh, to threaten and browbeat him for filing the petition, thereby resulting in Ramesh's arrest and incarceration for 15 days. It, therefore, directed the government to pay Rs 3 lakh compensation to Ramesh and recover the amount from the officers responsible for laying the road. The Bench passed the order on a batch of petitions filed by Ramesh and two others seeking direction to remove the public road laid by the district authorities on their agricultural lands in Arasakulam village in Kariapatti, despite an order passed by the civil court in 2017, directing the government not to interfere with their possession of the lands. The judges noted that the authorities filed their appeal against the said civil court decree only in 2023. By then, the road was already laid, and that too by spending a huge sum of Rs 23.4 lakh, they added. Though the authorities claimed that the road was constructed only at the request of the Maniyapillai villagers, the judges rejected the said reason and criticised the authorities that their action cannot be justified. However, since the road has already been constructed, the judges directed the government to acquire the petitioners' lands by paying them compensation under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, adding that if the land acquisition, including payment of compensation, is not completed in four months, the petitioners can take steps to remove the road with police protection.