Panchayat deputy chief booked for soil theft in TN

Subsequently, the officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) conducted an inspection and confirmed that soil had been excavated.

Published: 15th July 2023

By Express News Service

ERODE:  Police registered a case against the deputy chairman of Pethampalayam town panchayat on a complaint of soil theft. According to police, on July 10, in the 51st mile of LBP canal in Pethampalayam, there was a complaint from public that soil was excavated from vaikal poramboke land close to the canal. 

Subsequently, the officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) conducted an inspection and confirmed that soil had been excavated. Following this, WRD officials lodged a complaint with Kanjikoil police station on Thursday. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Thangavel, deputy chairman of Pethampalayam town panchayat under 379 IPC r/w 21 (1) of Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation Act 1957. 

WRD officials of Erode said, “The road from Pethampalayam to Suriyapalayam is being renovated and soil was allegedly dug up for the purpose. But no permission was sought from us and came to know about it through public. Further, Thangavel used the soil for his own needs.” Thangavel was not available for a response.

