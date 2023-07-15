Home States Tamil Nadu

SC youth kills self over allegations of leaking ex’s personal photos in TN

The deceased has been identified as V Sanjay (23). He was in a relationship with Ambika, a resident of Tiruvannamalai, for the past three years.

Published: 15th July 2023

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI:  A youth from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community died by suicide after he was summoned by the police on allegations of leaking personal photos of his former partner on Wednesday. Three people were arrested under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The deceased has been identified as V Sanjay (23). He was in a relationship with Ambika, a resident of Tiruvannamalai, for the past three years. A few months ago, however, Ambika decided to marry someone else. Last week, she received a message on Whatsapp that contained explicit photos of herself and suspected Sanjay. Ambika shared the same with her family. 

In response, her family confronted Sanjay, who consistently denied the allegations.  The situation escalated and Ambika’s family decided to file a complaint against Sanjay at the local police station. Consequently, Sanjay and his father were summoned for questioning by the police, although they were eventually released. Following the police station visit, Sanjay took his own life on Wednesday. 

The police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. They also apprehended Ambika’s father, his friend, and her cousin under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Friday.

(If having suicidal thoughts, call 104 helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.)

