Home States Tamil Nadu

Three booked under SC/ST Act for assaulting man over marriage in TN

Three men were booked under the SC/ST Act on Friday for allegedly assaulting a youth with a knife near Kenikarai area for falling in love and marrying a girl from their community.

Published: 15th July 2023 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Beaten-Thrashed

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM:  Three men were booked under the SC/ST Act on Friday for allegedly assaulting a youth with a knife near Kenikarai area for falling in love and marrying a girl from their community.
Police said the victim, Suriya (22) of Sakkarakottai, belongs to SC community and had recently married Raja Santhiya. 

“Though the girl’s parents accepted the marriage, her relatives developed a grudge towards Suriya. Locals had allegedly decided not to allow Suriya into their village. On Thursday night, Prabakaran (28), Nageswaran (28), and Krishnamoorthy (55) of Sokaiyanthoppu area in Panaikulam village waylaid Suriya while he was returning to his house, abused him using casteist slurs and assaulted him with a knife. Suriya sustained minor cut injuries on his left hand and bruises on his hip,” police said.

As people in the area rushed to the spot, the trio fled. Suriya was admitted to GH. The Kenikarai police booked all three suspects under multiple sections including 341, 294(b), 323, 324, 506(ii) of the IPC, and sections 3(1)(r)(S), 3(2)(VA) of the SC/ST POA Amendment Act 2015.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SC/ST Act assaulting man over marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp