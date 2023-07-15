Three booked under SC/ST Act for assaulting man over marriage in TN

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Three men were booked under the SC/ST Act on Friday for allegedly assaulting a youth with a knife near Kenikarai area for falling in love and marrying a girl from their community.

Police said the victim, Suriya (22) of Sakkarakottai, belongs to SC community and had recently married Raja Santhiya.

“Though the girl’s parents accepted the marriage, her relatives developed a grudge towards Suriya. Locals had allegedly decided not to allow Suriya into their village. On Thursday night, Prabakaran (28), Nageswaran (28), and Krishnamoorthy (55) of Sokaiyanthoppu area in Panaikulam village waylaid Suriya while he was returning to his house, abused him using casteist slurs and assaulted him with a knife. Suriya sustained minor cut injuries on his left hand and bruises on his hip,” police said.

As people in the area rushed to the spot, the trio fled. Suriya was admitted to GH. The Kenikarai police booked all three suspects under multiple sections including 341, 294(b), 323, 324, 506(ii) of the IPC, and sections 3(1)(r)(S), 3(2)(VA) of the SC/ST POA Amendment Act 2015.

