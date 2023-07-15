Two activists held on charges of assaulting cops in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two Madurai-based women activists, who had called for a protest against the state for giving permission to RSS to hold a meeting at a school in Ooty, were arrested in Coimbatore on Thursday night on charges of assaulting police personnel who tried to take them into preventive detention.

According to police, Nandhini (31) and her sister Niranjana (26), are advocates and had called for a protest in front of the Nilgiris collectorate at 5 pm on Thursday. The two had boarded a bus to Coimbatore from Madurai on Thursday morning to reach Ooty.

Sources said Sulur police received information about their travel plan and intercepted the government bus they were in and took them into custody around 11.40 am. They were then taken to All-Women Police Station iu Sulur for inquiry. During questioning, the two allegedly scolded police and assaulted a constable.

The two were arrested and charged under IPC sections 294 (b) (uttering obscene words), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation).

They were remanded in the Coimbatore Central Prison under judicial custody.

