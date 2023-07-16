69 school students fall ill in TN after consuming sweet pongal in which lizard was found

Rajalakshmi Sampath By

Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Tense moments were witnessed at a government high school in Thandarai village in Tiruvannamalai district on Saturday, when over 69 students took ill after consuming sweet pongal in which a lizard was found. The sweet was served to celebrate former CM K Kamaraj’s birth anniversary. According to sources, one of the students noticed the lizard in the dish served to him and alerted the headmaster. Meanwhile, 39 boys and 30 girls complained of throat and chest irritation, three of them said they had vomiting sensation and dizziness.

The headmaster immediately rushed all the students to the nearest primary health centre, from where they were sent to Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College and Hospital. Lakshaya, one of the affected students, said, “After consuming the sweet pongal, we gradually felt an irritation in our throat and chest. We felt better after receiving treatment.” The three students who complained of dizziness were admitted to the hospital and are under observation. A medical official said, “It is a case of food poisoning. They are under observation and there is nothing to worry. The other 66 students are also fine.” A police complaint has been registered, and investigation is under way.

