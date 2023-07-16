BJP's Annamalai secretly wishes that Mekedatu Dam will get constructed: TNCC chief Alagiri

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: BJP state president K Annamalai secretly wishes that the Mekedatu Dam will get constructed for the people of Karnataka, said TNCC President KS Alagiri on Saturday. Addressing media persons, he said the BJP Karnataka unit supports the stand of the Congress government in Karnataka for constructing the dam. "Likewise, the BJP unit in Tamil Nadu should support the TN government's stand and raise its voice against the dam," he added.



"We support the TN government on this issue and are demanding that the dam should not be constructed. However, Annamalai has been blaming the TN government, and secretly wishes that the dam will be constructed. He is desiring so because the BJP is involved in the construction work. It was the previous BJP government that initially allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the construction work. The feasibility certificate was also approved by that government," he said.



Referring to a recent announcement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a Thiruvalluvar statue in France, Alagiri said, "We welcome the announcement, but at the same time, why is the union government allocating less funds for the promotion of Tamil when compared to Sanskrit, even though the number of people speaking Tamil is much higher." He also took part in a public meeting in Virudhunagar.

