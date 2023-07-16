Controversial plan to lay storm drain in Kovalam gets expert panel nod

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An expert appraisal committee has recommended to the union environment ministry to give Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for the integrated storm water drain (ISWD) project in Kovalam Basin. The project had been mired in controversy as Chennai Corporation initially proposed to construct the stormwater drains and outfalls on the sandy beaches along East Coast Road (ECR) and in CRZ 1A areas, which are ecologically sensitive and are Olive Ridley turtle nesting grounds. However, GCC has now reportedly modified the project. The Kovalam Basin has been divided into three watersheds --- M1 (Pallikaranai watershed), M2 (Buckingham Canal watershed) and M3 (South Coast watershed). GCC officials told TNIE there was opposition to the M3 segment, which has been scrapped.

The expert appraisal committee has recommended CRZ clearance for the M2 segment. But a review of the documents, including Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority’s (TNSCZMA) minutes of the meeting, shows the locations included for the construction of storm water drains included coastal areas like Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Neelankarai, Injambakkam, Uttadi etc, which were originally part of M3 segment. GCC chief engineer S Rajendran, however, clarified that no construction will be done on the eastern side of ECR (seaward side). The coastal area mentioned extends towards the western side of ECR (landward side) where storm water drains will be constructed and the outfalls will drain into the Buckingham Canal. V Suresh, advocate and resident of Kapaleeshwarar Nagar in Neelankarai, says he is still worried and skeptical.

“Neither in the TNSCZMA minutes of meeting nor in the expert appraisal committee minutes of meeting it is mentioned that construction will be done only in the western side of ECR. It should have been mentioned in the specific conditions. If the GCC does anything on sandy beach areas, we will approach the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) again,” he told TNIE. Suresh represented several resident welfare associations who opposed the ISWD project and moved the NGT and obtained a stop work order in 2021.

In it’s final order, NGT expressed displeasure against GCC for undertaking work without CRZ clearance. As per the modified plan, the GCC proposes to construct storm water drains covering a total length of 121.94 km, of which 6.32 km falls in CRZ areas including 53 out of 56 outfalls. The total cost of the project is Rs 659.82 crore. As per the CRZ Notification, 2011, storm water drains and ancillary structures for pumping are permissible activities. The Second Master Plan 2026 of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority classifies Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Neelankarai, Okkiamthuraipakkam, Injambakkam, Karapakkam, Sholinganallur and Uthandi as ‘Aquifer Recharge Zone’.

