DVAC books former director of Tantransco

CHENNAI: DVAC has registered a case against former director of Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation limited (Tantransco) for allegedly swindling Rs 46.4 lakh. According to sources, the accused had also gone beyond the law and awarded tenders to two private firms for carrying out electrical works. S Ramachandran retired as director of operations on February 29, 2020. Between 2016 and 2017, Ramachandran served as chief engineer of system operations at Tantransco.

According to the FIR, two feeders of the transmission unit had developed fault -- at the Kadapperi metro work line in 2016 and at Kotturpuram railway station in 2017. Ramachandran had awarded tender contracts to two private firms for a total cost of Rs 46.40 lakh to carry out electrical works. But, the firms did not receive the money and the work was not executed. DVAC said Ramachandran also violated the TN Transparency in Tenders Act which states that an engineer cannot sanction a tender. Ramachandran has been summoned for inquiry.

