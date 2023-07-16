Home States Tamil Nadu

DVAC books former director of Tantransco

DVAC said Ramachandran also violated the TN Transparency in Tenders Act which states that an engineer cannot sanction a tender. Ramachandran has been summoned for inquiry.

Published: 16th July 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

Express Illustrations.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DVAC has registered a case against former director of Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation limited (Tantransco) for allegedly swindling Rs 46.4 lakh. According to sources, the accused had also gone beyond the law and awarded tenders to two private firms for carrying out electrical works. S Ramachandran retired as director of operations on February 29, 2020. Between 2016 and 2017, Ramachandran served as chief engineer of system operations at Tantransco.

According to the FIR, two feeders of the transmission unit had developed fault -- at the Kadapperi metro work line in 2016 and at Kotturpuram railway station in 2017. Ramachandran had awarded tender contracts to two private firms for a total cost of Rs 46.40 lakh to carry out electrical works. But, the firms did not receive the money and the work was not executed. DVAC said Ramachandran also violated the TN Transparency in Tenders Act which states that an engineer cannot sanction a tender. Ramachandran has been summoned for inquiry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tantransco DVAC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp