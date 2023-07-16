Education, health are two eyes of Dravidian-model government: CM MK Stalin

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inaugurated the Kalaignar Centenary Library which has been constructed on 2.13 lakh square foot at a cost of Rs 120. 75 crore commemorating the birth centenary of former chief minister M Karunanidhi.

The six-storey structure, which resembles Anna Centenary library in Chennai, is equipped with modern facilities like digital section, contains over three lakh titles and has an exclusive children’s section. Stalin also unveiled a statue of the DMK patriarch at the entrance of the structure. He later addressed a public meeting on AR ground, which was attended by HCL founder Shiv Nadar, chief executive officer Roshini Nadar, ministers and officials. Stalin said, "Education and health are the two eyes of the Dravidian model government. On June 15, the Kalaignar Centenary Multi Specialty Hospital was inaugurated at Saidapet in Chennai. Today, on the occasion of former chief minister K Kamaraj’s birth anniversary, which was announced as ‘educational development day’ by our leader, the Kalaignar Centenary Library has been inaugurated in Madurai. The hospital and the library were not part of our poll promises.”

DMK is not just a political party but a ‘knowledge movement,’ Stalin said. “Our leader has written a lot on Silapathigaram and Kannagi. Cadres of the Dravidian movement are pioneers in Tamil society’s growth and revolution,” Stalin said.

Appreciating Shiv Nadar for his contribution to education, Stalin said, “He studied in a government school, and through hard work, has reached great heights. Now, he has adopted villages and his daughter Roshini Nadar is an example of how EVR Periyar wanted a woman leader to be.” Paying tributes to Karunanidhi, Stalin recollected the DMK patriarch’s works in different fields. “He fought against Hindi imposition when he was a young boy. His inner spirit to fight for social reformation paved the way for lakhs of people to study. Education and employment are our rights and our Dravidian movement has ensured it for all. Education is the only asset which cannot be stolen from us by anyone,” Stalin said.

Most of the infrastructure in Tamil Nadu is the outcome of Karunanidhi’s vision and determination, Stalin said. “Our leader was the one who announced that education till elementary level should be free for all, and that was greatly appreciated by Kamaraj himself. We are strictly walking on the path shown by him, giving maximum importance to education. Tamil Nadu ranking second across the nation in providing quality education is a testimony to this,” the chief minister said. The chief minister urged students to make the best use of opportunities they get as the state’s future is in their hands.

(With inputs from agencies)

