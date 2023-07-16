Kuruvai farmers fear Mettur dam supply will stop in a week, urge TN to act

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The reduction in the quantum of Cauvery water released from the Mettur dam for aiding irrigation has left farmers in the district with no borewell facility reluctant to take up kuruvai paddy cultivation. Worried that the river water supply would stop completely in about a week’s time, they urge the state government’s urgent intervention, even by moving an appeal with the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, to ensure the state receives adequate supply from the reservoir. It may be noted that the target acreage of kuruvai paddy cultivation in the district for this year has also been left unchanged from that of 2022 i.e. 6,200 hectares over the issue.

While the Mettur dam’s storage level stood at 119 feet the same day last year, it is down to 77 feet as on Saturday. The outflow, which stood at 20,000 cusecs in the corresponding period, was at 10,000 cusecs on Saturday. Thangamani C, a paddy farmer from Koohur village in Lalgudi block, said, "Only farmers who have borewell facility have commenced kuruvai cultivation. However a good number of those who depend entirely on Cauvery water are reluctant to cultivate over low water supply and they fear shortage in a week's time."

Farmer leader Subramaniam R said, "As of date the Mettur storage level is at 77 feet and per day 0.864 TMC of water is supplied to Tiruchy and other delta districts. We fear the dam level would near 50 feet in a week's time, making it difficult to supply water for irrigation. In such an event the state government should appeal to the Cauvery tribunal for water supply." When enquired, agriculture department Joint Director M Murgesan said, "Lalgudi farmers have reported to us about their water requirement. We have asked the PWD-WRO department for more water for irrigation."

It may be noted that Lalgudi accounts for around 4,700 hectares of the district’s target acreage. Pointing out that the turn system was being followed owing to the low dam storage, asenior PWD-WRO official told TNIE, "We have separated Tiruchy and delta districts into zones and have been supplying them water on a turn basis every five days. For Lalgudi, water would be supplied for five days from July 17."

