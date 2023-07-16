Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court seeks TN reply over allowing private law colleges

The petitioner has stated that 15 law colleges run by the government, nine by the private and 14 by deemed universities are functioning in the state.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has ordered notice to Tamil Nadu government and the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to respond to a public interest litigation petition seeking to injunct the government granting nod for establishing private law colleges in the state.

The first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu recently directed the government and the council to respond to the petition that is filed by advocate R Harishankar by September 5.

The petitioner has stated that 15 law colleges run by the government, nine by the private and 14 by deemed universities are functioning in the state. Applications were submitted for establishing 11 new private law colleges.

Under section 5 (2) of The Tamil Nadu Establishment of Private Law Colleges (Regulation) Act, 2018, permission should not be granted to start new such colleges in the districts where government law colleges are already functioning.

He said the government is hurriedly making all efforts to give an affirmative nod for establishing such colleges.

