PM, governor, CM pay tributes to former TN chief minister Kamaraj

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and a host of leaders on Saturday paid rich encomiums to former chief minister K Kamaraj on his birth anniversary and recalled his services to the country and the people of Tamil Nadu. “I pay homage to K Kamaraj who devoted his life to India’s development. His emphasis on social empowerment is a guiding force for us all. We reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision towards poverty alleviation and public welfare,” Modi said in his message. Ravi said, “Humble tributes to the great visionary nationalist leader on his birth anniversary. He made immeasurable contributions to India’s independence and gave momentum to social development through his landmark initiatives, especially in education.”

Stalin took part in the Kalvi Valarchi Naal celebrations at a higher secondary school in Nanganallur. He also recalled that he had requested the people who visit him to bring books instead of bouquets and shawls. “So far, I have given 1.5 lakh books to various libraries and others. On this day, I handed over 7,740 books to the directorate of public libraries of the Tamil Nadu government. Let us work to ensure a library in every house as advised by former chief minister CN Annadurai,” Stalin said. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami paid tributes to Kamraj’s portrait at his residence.

On behalf of O Panneerselvam, his associate JCD Prabhakar paid homage to Kamaraj at the memorial on Thirumalai Pillai Road in T Nagar. TMC functionaries also paid homage to Kamaraj at the memorial. Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar, BJP state president K Annamalai, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, AISMK leader R Sarathkumar and leaders of many political parties paid tributes to the statue of Kamaraj near Gymkhana Club.

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and a host of leaders on Saturday paid rich encomiums to former chief minister K Kamaraj on his birth anniversary and recalled his services to the country and the people of Tamil Nadu. “I pay homage to K Kamaraj who devoted his life to India’s development. His emphasis on social empowerment is a guiding force for us all. We reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision towards poverty alleviation and public welfare,” Modi said in his message. Ravi said, “Humble tributes to the great visionary nationalist leader on his birth anniversary. He made immeasurable contributions to India’s independence and gave momentum to social development through his landmark initiatives, especially in education.” Stalin took part in the Kalvi Valarchi Naal celebrations at a higher secondary school in Nanganallur. He also recalled that he had requested the people who visit him to bring books instead of bouquets and shawls. “So far, I have given 1.5 lakh books to various libraries and others. On this day, I handed over 7,740 books to the directorate of public libraries of the Tamil Nadu government. Let us work to ensure a library in every house as advised by former chief minister CN Annadurai,” Stalin said. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami paid tributes to Kamraj’s portrait at his residence. On behalf of O Panneerselvam, his associate JCD Prabhakar paid homage to Kamaraj at the memorial on Thirumalai Pillai Road in T Nagar. TMC functionaries also paid homage to Kamaraj at the memorial. Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar, BJP state president K Annamalai, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, AISMK leader R Sarathkumar and leaders of many political parties paid tributes to the statue of Kamaraj near Gymkhana Club.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });