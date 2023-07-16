TN eyes Rs 1 lakh crore investments from private sector for 100 iconic projects

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is planning to come out with a new public-private partnership policy to woo private investments worth Rs 1 lakh crore for 100 iconic projects. The policy is being framed by Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board (TNIDB).

The state has identified seven sectors ---- agriculture, transport, social, industries, energy, urban amenities, and recreation ---- for taking up projects under PPP mode in the first phase. The projects could be related to urban transportation systems, power generation, transmission, drinking water supply, health infrastructure, solid waste management, and development of satellite towns.

Aiming to reach the trillion-dollar economy goal by 2030, the state government has taken steps to reduce the revenue deficit and create fiscal space for more capital expenditure. According to sources, the government is currently investing more than Rs 50,000 crore every year for capital asset creation and to reach the trillion-dollar goal by 2030, capital investments must be ratcheted up. According to a Deloitte report, the state must achieve an annual growth rate of 16.5%, from the current level of 10%, to achieve the trillion-dollar goal.

The state, while creating more fiscal space for investment from its own budget, is also keen on inviting private investments for infrastructure development. The focus of the new policy will be to share risks fairly, accommodate the concerns of private investors, and enhance the capacity of government agencies in a planned planner.

The new PPP models being considered include the total expenditure (TOTEX) model over the long-term operating life of the project; hybrid annuity (HAM), a retirement income investment that allows investors to split their funds between fixed-rate and variable-rate components; energy service companies (ESCO), a partnership between a system owner and an energy services company; gross cost contract (GCC) and assured purchase agreements (PAs). Suitable models will be adopted on a case-to-case basis depending on the nature of the project, sources said.

The state is already mulling operating bus services of Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings (STUs) by private entities under the GCC model. Under the plan, STUs will be responsible for managing the transport network and revenue collection while private partners will be responsible for procuring, operating and maintaining the buses.

Ownership of land will rest with the government but it will be given for lease or fee to be collected upfront or periodically under the model. According to estimates, the projects would have a nearly 20% rate of return depending on risk-reward allocation, and the contract may have a concession period of 10 to 30 years.

