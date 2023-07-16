Union minister Murugan flags off four new coaches of Nilgiri Mountain Railway special train

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Mettupalayam-Udagamandalam special train (06171), which runs on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) got four new coaches (rake) and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L. Murugan, flagged them off on Saturday.

According to the sources, the new coaches have wider doors that facilitate easy movement of passengers and larger windows that offer a better view of the scenic surroundings as the train traverses the hilly terrain of the Nilgiri Mountains. Increased legroom and improved seating facilities offer more comfort for passengers. The coaches have 110 V LED Lighting and mobile charging points. A public announcement system has been provided in the new coaches. Improved suspension design with roller bearings makes travelling by train more comfortable. The coaches also have improved the braking system.

The minister also inaugurated the new booking office at Mettupalayam Railway Station, constructed near the foot-over bridge at a cost of Rs 1.24 crore. Later speaking to the reporters the minister said that steps will be taken to increase the number of coaches in the Mettupalayam to Coimbatore passenger train up to 12 from eight and the central government would carry out development works at the Mettupalayam station at a cost of Rs 10 crore under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

