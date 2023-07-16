Woman taken to ambulance on tricycle carrier due to 'poor' road condition in TN

Praveena S A By

VELLORE: The usage of a tricycle goods carrier to transfer an ailing woman from her house to the ambulance, which could not cover the 100-metre distance, highlighted the poor condition of the road on Kolakara Street in Kosapet, in Vellore. The incident transpired two days ago and residents have been urging authorities to look into the matter ever since.

The locals have also raised complaints regarding a blockage in the sewage line, which has led to sewage overflow and into their houses. The road, they said, has been in a dilapidated state for almost half-a-decade. Minimal rainfall is enough to inundate the street. Debris from a rundown building further obstructs the sewage line, leading to water stagnation. This has turned the area into a breeding ground for mosquitoes and diseases like chikungunya and malaria.

Sangeetha Kala M (40), a resident said, “The poor road conditions hinder with vehicle access, even in emergencies. With little rainfall, the area becomes flooded with sewage water, which rises halfway up my scooter.” She added, “The blocked sewage line also contaminates the sump, which stores water for drinking and household purposes.” Locals also complain of stench emanating from the sewage line.

Vachala (43), another resident says, “The milkman refuses to enter the road due to poor road. Furthermore, the absence of shops on our street forces us to wade through the water each time we need to purchase items.”Speaking to Mayor, Sujatha Anandakumar said, “The issue will be addressed and necessary actions will be taken.”

