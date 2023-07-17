12.8 lakh people added to Krishnagiri health registry

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A total of 12.82 lakh people, which is 60% of Krishnagiri’s population of 21.33 lakh, has been screened and included in the Tamil Nadu Population Health Registry (TN - PHR). Director of the project M Govinda Rao reviewed the status of works on Saturday.

Deputy director of health services G Ramesh Kumar told TNIE, “There are 5,15,683 households in ten blocks of the district with a population of 21,33,556. Since January, health workers surveyed 12,82,510 people till last week. The project would be completed in three months.”

Explaining details about the project, said, “After screening, data of people will be registered and integrated with Health Management Information System. Everyone will get unique health identity number and this will help them to carry their treatment details in digital method.

If a patient goes from one government hospital to another, they need not have to carry medical records in physical form. Hospitals can check medical history online using the unique ID and provide treatment. Also, the database will help the state government to make policy decisions or announce health projects based on the patient’s information.”

The PHR is a pilot study being implemented in Krishnagiri and will soon be rolled out in other districts. The project is funded by World Bank, he added. According to sources, the data of families was collected from the public distribution system and existing data with health department.

Staff, including village health nurses, women health volunteers and mid-level health providers, visit each household to screen or identity them. Initially, their details will be registered in TN- PHR portal and later their medical history will be uploaded. It will be integrated with Universal Health Coverage, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam and other schemes.

Out of the ten blocks, Hosur has the highest number of households at 91,209 and Veppanahalli block with 23, 587 households has the lowest number of households.

