2 post morphed pics of women online, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: South Zone cyber crime police have arrested two men for circulating morphed images of women online. In the first case, the accused was identified as P Tamizhmaran (23). The police said he had created the profile and uploaded morphed images of his female colleague. Based on her complaint, he was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Friday.

The police seized one mobile phone from him. During an inquiry, the police found Tamizhmaran had created several fake profiles in the name of his female colleagues and sent obscene messages to others from their accounts.

In the second case, police identified the accused as N M Arya. The police said Arya had taken photographs of several women without their knowledge and morphed them and circulated it on social media. This came to light when a woman from Adambakkam lodged a complaint stating that she came across her photograph from 2022 on social media. Based on her complaint, police traced Arya and arrested him. They seized one laptop, bank passbooks, photographs and a hard disk. Both men were remanded in judicial custody.

CHENNAI: South Zone cyber crime police have arrested two men for circulating morphed images of women online. In the first case, the accused was identified as P Tamizhmaran (23). The police said he had created the profile and uploaded morphed images of his female colleague. Based on her complaint, he was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Friday. The police seized one mobile phone from him. During an inquiry, the police found Tamizhmaran had created several fake profiles in the name of his female colleagues and sent obscene messages to others from their accounts. In the second case, police identified the accused as N M Arya. The police said Arya had taken photographs of several women without their knowledge and morphed them and circulated it on social media. This came to light when a woman from Adambakkam lodged a complaint stating that she came across her photograph from 2022 on social media. Based on her complaint, police traced Arya and arrested him. They seized one laptop, bank passbooks, photographs and a hard disk. Both men were remanded in judicial custody.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });