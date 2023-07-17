As cardiology camp ends, Karaikal looks to boost support for free heart surgeries

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: As the first-ever two-day cardiology camp at Karaikal concluded, officials of the district administration plan to increase the support for free surgeries for residents with heart conditions. Of the 500 people who visited the camp, doctors advised heart surgeries to 69 of them.

According to the Department of Health & Family Welfare Services in Puducherry, around 489 people had registered for the cardiology camp. The camp saw the footfall of over 500 people, sources said. Of them, doctors advised heart surgeries on at least 69, including 62 adults.

District Collector A Kulothungan said, "The Sri Sankara Heart Foundation has extended support to us for at least 25 free surgeries. We are in talks with various non-profit organisations to support the rest of the patients, even those from less privileged backgrounds.

We will work it out in upcoming months." The pediatric patients who attended the camp were diagnosed with conditions such as Atrial Septal Defect, Tetralogy of Fallot and Coarctation of the Aorta and surgeries such as Atrial Septal Defect Closure, Open Heart Surgery, Intracardiac repair and Resection were recommended.

The adult patients were diagnosed with conditions such as Coronary Heart Disease and Peripheral Arterial Disease, and were recommended surgeries such as Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty and Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery. The number of free surgeries planned was initially 25. However, it is learnt more people need assistance.

The surgeries will take place at Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute in Chennai. According to sources, those who have been given surgery recommendations during the two-day camp would be called to the hospital and would undergo surgeries.

The patients are being prioritised based on the criticality of their heart conditions. Deputy Director of Health Services (immunization) Dr K Sivarajakumar said more camps would be conducted in the future.

