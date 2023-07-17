Home States Tamil Nadu

Car mows down 4 women waiting for bus near Puducherry

Published: 17th July 2023 08:57 AM

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  Four women were killed and two others were seriously injured when a speeding car hit a group of women waiting for a bus near Kottakuppam early on Sunday. The man who was at the wheel and four others travelling in the car also sustained injuries.

Police said women belonging to Puthukuppam fishing hamlet were on their way to the fish market in Puducherry and waiting at a bus stop. A speeding car travelling from Chennai to Puducherry knocked down six of the women and veered off the road into a pit. The car also damaged the front portion of a thatched house nearby. However, nobody in the house sustained injuries. 

While V Lakshmi (45) and K Govindammal (50) died on the spot,  Gangaiammal (45), R Nayagam (45), M Komalam (46) and N Prema (45) sustained serious injuries. Nearby residents rushed them to a private hospital on the border of Puducherry. 

Later, the injured women were transferred to JIPMER in Puducherry. Gangaiammal died later in the morning, while Nayagam succumbed to injuries in the afternoon. Personnel from Kottakuppam police station sent the bodies for autopsy. Police said Vigneshwaran (22) of Alandur in Chennai, who was driving the car, and his friends Goutham, Sethu, Prasanth, and Trisha travelling in the vehicle also sustained injuries and were taken to the same private hospital.  Vigneshwaran lost control of the car while attempting to avoid a vehicle going in front of it, sources said. 

Kottakuppam DSP S Sunil said, “Initial tests indicated that Vigneshwaran was not under the influence of alcohol. But, blood samples have been sent for further testing. We have arrested him and investigation is under way.”

Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh for each of the families of the deceased. In an official statement, he expressed deepest condolences and announced solatium from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. Those who suffered serious injuries will receive Rs 1 lakh and those with minor injuries, Rs 50,000 each.
 

