Tamil Nadu: Daily-wage labourer dies after return from police station, family alleges custodial torture

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Alleging police brutality as the reason for the death of a 30-year-old construction worker, his family members on Sunday staged a protest demanding action against the policemen at M Kallupatti station.



According to his relatives, V Vedan of Seelnayakanpatti had gone for a movie on Saturday night. "On his way back home, M Kallupatti police intercepted him and took him to the police station. After the police later released him, Vedan came back home and died in the wee hours of Sunday," they said.



Police initially shifted the body to Usilampatti GH for postmortem, but later it was shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. Meanwhile, his family members staged a protest and demanded action against the policemen who allegedly tortured him.



As Vedan's house falls in Elumalai police station limits, personnel from the station held an inquiry and claimed within hours that no such police brutality took place. Madurai Superintendent of Police Shiva Prasad said, "No foul play is suspected in the incident. Also, no injury was found on the deceased person's body. CCTV footage collected from the station clearly shows that the policemen did not assault Vedan. He died due to cardiac issues."

