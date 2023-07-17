Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Daily-wage labourer dies after return from police station, family alleges custodial torture

According to his relatives, V Vedan of Seelnayakanpatti had gone for a movie on Saturday night. "On his way back home, M Kallupatti police intercepted him and took him to the police station.

Published: 17th July 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial Torture

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Alleging police brutality as the reason for the death of a 30-year-old construction worker, his family members on Sunday staged a protest demanding action against the policemen at M Kallupatti station.

According to his relatives, V Vedan of Seelnayakanpatti had gone for a movie on Saturday night. "On his way back home, M Kallupatti police intercepted him and took him to the police station. After the police later released him, Vedan came back home and died in the wee hours of Sunday," they said.

Police initially shifted the body to Usilampatti GH for postmortem, but later it was shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. Meanwhile, his family members staged a protest and demanded action against the policemen who allegedly tortured him.

As Vedan's house falls in Elumalai police station limits, personnel from the station held an inquiry and claimed within hours that no such police brutality took place. Madurai Superintendent of Police Shiva Prasad said, "No foul play is suspected in the incident. Also, no injury was found on the deceased person's body. CCTV footage collected from the station clearly shows that the policemen did not assault Vedan. He died due to cardiac issues."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp