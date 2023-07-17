Tiruchy int’l airport switches to renewable power despite having limited land

Jose K Joseph By

TIRUCHY: Even as many airports are making the switch to renewable energy by installing solar panels on their grounds, Tiruchy's international airport has made the transition despite not having enough land to follow such a model.

Since May this year, the airport has been running entirely on green power sourced from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation or Tangedco.

“We don’t have so much land to establish solar power plants," an airport official explained, "Therefore, it is not easy for us to increase our on-site solar capacity to a greater extent. Hence we started buying green energy [from Tangedco]."

The airport has a solar power plant, but it is only able to supply about 18% of the 76 lakh units of electricity required by the airport at present.

“We have a 1000 KWp, ground-based solar power plant which contributes to about 18% of our requirements," the official noted.

Officials said that the ground-based power plant will be supplemented by a roof-based power plant with a peak capacity of 250,000 watts - or about one-fourth the capacity of its current solar plant.

Meanwhile, Tangedco provides "green" electricity -- sourced from non-polluting sources such as wind, solar and hydro -- at 10% higher tariff compared to regular electricity.

Explaining the tariff difference, a Tangedco official said the distribution company has to buy power from green producers at a higher rate compared to conventional, coal-based power suppliers.

At present, most commercial customers pay Rs 9.5 per unit for conventional energy.

"If such a customer buys green energy, he/she pays 10% more per unit than the other commercial customer. Power distribution companies of other states also follow the same system," a Tangedco official said, adding that its policies are in line with the guidelines available on the website of the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

For now, airport officials do not mind paying the slight premium, given that the organization is committed towards making its operations more eco-friendly.

Airport Director P Subramani said the renewable energy strategy would continue even with the new terminal. “We have a 250-KWp rooftop solar plant at the new terminal. Once it starts operation, it would further augment our capacity while the remaining green energy required would be procured,” he said.

No conventional power

The airport’s annual power consumption is 76.03 lakh units

About 18% of it is currently met by the on-site solar power plant

Remaining requirement since May 1 met by procuring green power from Tangedco

