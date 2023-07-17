Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai: Issue marriage footage to couple, consumer forum directs sub-register office

According to sources, the couple entered wedlock at the register office on May 5 last year, and their marriage was also videographed by the register office.

Published: 17th July 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum recently ordered the sub-register office at Arasaradi to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 to a married couple as the register office failed to provide the couple with their marriage footage.

According to sources, the couple entered wedlock at the register office on May 5 last year, and their marriage was also videographed by the register office. After they paid a fee for the footage, the register office issued them a blank CD. When the couple's family approached the forum, they sent a notice, but the register office was not even ready to pursue the case in the forum.

The forum, chaired by its president N Pari, and members KA Vimala and K Velumani, subsequently ordered the sub-register office to pay a compensation of `50,000 to the couple and also issue their marriage footage within 30 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp