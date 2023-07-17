Madurai: Issue marriage footage to couple, consumer forum directs sub-register office

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum recently ordered the sub-register office at Arasaradi to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 to a married couple as the register office failed to provide the couple with their marriage footage.



According to sources, the couple entered wedlock at the register office on May 5 last year, and their marriage was also videographed by the register office. After they paid a fee for the footage, the register office issued them a blank CD. When the couple's family approached the forum, they sent a notice, but the register office was not even ready to pursue the case in the forum.



The forum, chaired by its president N Pari, and members KA Vimala and K Velumani, subsequently ordered the sub-register office to pay a compensation of `50,000 to the couple and also issue their marriage footage within 30 days.

MADURAI: The Madurai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum recently ordered the sub-register office at Arasaradi to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 to a married couple as the register office failed to provide the couple with their marriage footage. According to sources, the couple entered wedlock at the register office on May 5 last year, and their marriage was also videographed by the register office. After they paid a fee for the footage, the register office issued them a blank CD. When the couple's family approached the forum, they sent a notice, but the register office was not even ready to pursue the case in the forum. The forum, chaired by its president N Pari, and members KA Vimala and K Velumani, subsequently ordered the sub-register office to pay a compensation of `50,000 to the couple and also issue their marriage footage within 30 days.