Madurai man's body brought back from Uganda; family seeks action against company owner

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Following persistent efforts of a deceased 47-year-old man's family, his body was brought back from Uganda to his native Madurai on Sunday. The deceased, Ramachandran of Valar Nagar, passed away allegedly after he was attacked by his company owner.



NGO Pravasi Legal Cell Coordinator-Africa R M Babu said Ramachandran had been working as an accountant in a private oil company owned by an Indian in Uganda for the last 10 years. Many months ago, his family was not able to reach him, so his wife Bamini contacted the oil company. She was told that Ramachandran was involved in a financial fraud and that the family had to send the company Rs 1,55,000.



"They sent the money on January 6. Bamini also came to know that her husband was kept in an isolated place and tortured. The family then submitted a petition at Madurai Collectorate seeking assistance to bring him back. Through our NGO, they tried contacting the company owner Deepak but got no response. Also, they came to know that Ramachandran was hospitalised after his owner allegedly attacked him," he said.



After raising a complaint with the local authorities, his family members sought the support of the Uganda Tamil Sangam and the Indian Embassy there. Though the company received pressure from various quarters to take responsibility for Ramachandran's treatment, they refused to do so. Finally, he was shifted to a government hospital on July 11, where he breathed his last.



"To bring the body back, the family again ran from pillar to post and their petition was finally sent to the Indian Embassy in Uganda through the Ministry of External Affairs, following which the body was brought to Madurai. The family has sought action against the company owner, and compensation. The government should also provide a job to a person from the family as Ramachandran was their sole breadwinner," Babu further said.

