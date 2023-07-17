Off the cuff: Cops unaware of Illegal brothel near police station

By Express News Service

Cop-ing trouble

A massage parlour that was allegedly a front for a brothel was doing rounds on social media. What is shocking is that this was happening right under the nose of the cops, near a police station. A senior police, however, denied the existence of any such place near the station. Sources alleged that his denial was because he is a regular customer at the place.

Be back soon?

The Madras High Court’s recent ruling which upheld the ED’s right to take Senthil Balaji into custody over the alleged job-for-cash scam has not been a buzzkill for trade union leaders of Tangedco. They believe that this is just a temporary setback and that the minister will be back at the helm soon, and they are ready to accord him a warm welcome. Their belief is so strong that he is coming back ASAP, that the leaders have even prepared a list of people to invite.

In troubled waters

The dismissal of Chengam G Kumar from the post of Tiruvannamalai district Congress committee president last Friday has come as a surprise for many Alagiri faithful. Many believe that is a blow to KS Alagiri’s standing in the party as Kumar was his supporter. Kumar was dismissed following allegations of certain financial dealings with extraneous considerations. How will his dismissal affect the district unit remains to be seen.

One foot out of the door

Tiruchy intelligence section assistant commissioner Senthil Kumar could be transferred to the Armed Reserve wing by Tiruchy Commissioner M Sathiya Priya after he failed to alert the CoP about the ongoing tussle between a group and Muslim outfits over a piece of land near the Thennur Uzhavar Santhai. The Muslim Union Federation claimed the land, Annarbagh mosque, belonged to the Waqf whereas some individuals approached court and allegedly vandalised the mosque and the graveyard. Following the alleged failure of the IS to report the matter to the CoP, he is facing transfer. However, he has been on leave since Sunday morning.

Gearing up for LS polls

With the next Lok Sabha elections just eight months away, the political parties are gearing up and planning strategies accordingly. So, is the CPM, the alliance partner of DMK. CPM candidate S Venkatesan won from Madurai constituency at the last election and the party plans to give the seat again to Venkatesan, if they get a chance to contest in Madurai. However, incumbent DMK MLAs, including minister P Moorthy are hoping that the seat is given to a DMK candidate and not to an alliance party candidate. Sources said the DMK candidate for the seat could be Durai Dayanidhi, son of MK Alagiri

(Contributed by S Guruvanmikanathan, S Kumaresan, Sahaya Novinston Lobo, C Palanivel Rajan and Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam, Compiled by Ashok Subramaniam V)

