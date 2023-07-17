Opposition unity won't last till 2024 polls, Annamalai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The unity now being displayed by the opposition parties won't even last till the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, said BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday. He met journalists in Madurai and claimed various leaders at various times have attempted to join hands and face the elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but their alliances never lasted beyond five or six months.



"Similarly, the latest opposition meeting also would not yield any result. The BJP will stage protests against the DMK pressing five demands at 12,006 panchayats on July 23. We will also stage a black flag protest if Chief Minister MK Stalin does not oppose Karnataka over water-sharing disputes, during his visit to the neighbouring state on July 18," he added.



Annamalai along with TMC president GK Vasan took part in the state general committee meeting organised by Kamarajar Makkal Katchi president Tamilaruvi Manian and released the book 'Kamarajar Porkala Atchi Sathanai Malar'. Vasan addressed media persons and said, "Tamil Nadu will elect MPs from the BJP alliance in the 2024 election." Former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan also took part in the event.

