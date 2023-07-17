Perambalur’s wait for government agricultural college prolongs

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Even though the cultivation of various crops, including maize and cotton, has been taken up on a big scale across Perambalur for years, with the district topping the state list in shallot cultivation for over a decade, the long wait for a government agricultural college sees no end for the farmers, students and organisations here.

Perambalur is an agricultural district for all seasons. Maize, cotton, shallot, paddy and sugarcane are cultivated across the district depending on the season. It has have been topping in shallot cultivation for over a decade. The district ranks second in milk production in the state.

Moreover, the Cotton Research Station in Veppanthattai block has been aiding the agriculture sector here. However, the absence of a government agriculture college has been a downside. Farmers say they have had raised the issue several times with the authorities concerned. CPM District Secretary P Ramesh said, "All kinds of agricultural works are going on in this district.

But there is no government agriculture college here. There are two private agriculture colleges here. Crops like maize, onion and cotton come under pest attack frequently. Then researchers from outside districts come and inspect this. The crop damage could be fixed if there is an agricultural college here. Farmers and students would benefit from such a college.

Newly discovered paddy varieties could also be implemented without hassle." "Any scheme for Perambalur district is available at the last minute. This is of no benefit to anyone. Therefore, an agricultural college should be brought to this district immediately," Ramesh added. R Padaikathu from Perambalur, who studied Agri Engineering in Kumulur Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute in Tiruchy district, said, "Private agricultural colleges charge exorbitant rates as fees.

It takes at least three hours to travel from Perambalur to Kumulur Agricultural College. It is not convenient for the people of Perambalur as it involves long hours of travel."Many students from here stay and study in various districts like Karaikudi and Coimbatore.

If the college comes here, students as well as the farmers will benefit," he said. When contacted, Perambalur MLA M Prabhakaran told TNIE, "I have also made a request to the government about this. Action will be taken soon."

