Political parties in Tamil Nadu on poll mode

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In anticipation of 2024 LS polls, major political parties in Tamil Nadu have commenced their preparations. The ruling DMK has been actively training booth committee members and booth agents, adopting an assertive approach. In contrast, the opposition AIADMK has planned a statewide protest and a state-level conference in Madurai during August to uplift the spirits of party cadre. The state unit of the BJP has also scheduled a padayatra led by state president K Annamalai from July 28.

The DMK functionaries, particularly Lok Sabha MPs, have been engaged in meetings with booth committee members for the past month, providing them with suggestions. Sriperumbudur MP TR Baalu, for instance, met booth committee members in Pallavaram and Alandur Assembly constituencies on Sunday. MPs, ministers and district secretaries are conducting similar training programmes in their areas.

DMK principal secretary and Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru has scheduled a comprehensive training session for booth committee members on July 26 covering Tiruchy, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore parliamentary constituencies. Chief Minister MK Stalin will address booth committee members and agents during the event.

A district-level functionary from delta district, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE, “Enthusiastic cadre have been appointed as booth committee members, with one member assigned to oversee every 100 voters. The party is actively working to strengthen its presence at every booth by identifying and addressing people’s grievances through ministerial interventions.”

The party has also compiled a list of proactive workers for each booth committee, including members from the youth wing, women’s wing, legal wing and students’ wing, to engage with voters. Likewise, the AIADMK is also appointing politically aware members as booth committee members. Tiruchy south district secretary P Kumar, told TNIE, “We are also conducting frequent meetings with them to identify potential double entry and bogus votes and to take steps to remove them from voter’s list.”

One of the IT wing functionaries of delta district T Kasiraman, said, “The party has scheduled state-wide protests in all districts on July 20. A state-level conference has also been scheduled in Madurai on August 20. The AIADMK is determined to regain public confidence and position itself as the party capable of unseating the DMK.”

The BJP, an alliance partner of the AIADMK, is conducting public meetings to highlight the achievements of the nine-year Modi-led BJP government. Annamalai’s “En Mann En Makkal” yatra aims at strengthening the party at the grassroots level in preparation for the election. It will cover all Assembly constituencies and continue until January 2024.

The PMK, led by president Anbumani Ramadoss, has already begun review meetings for Kancheepuram, Arani and Viluppuram parliamentary constituencies. Similar meetings will be conducted for all parliamentary constituencies.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam is also taking steps towards the elections by appointing exclusive election-in-charge members for constituencies like Coimbatore, south Chennai and Madurai.

Thol Thirumavalavan’s Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi is also doing the groundwork. M. Sinthai Selvan, party’s floor leader, told TNIE that the focus is currently on reorganising the party structure, with expectations of completion within a month. Subsequently, the party will intensify its efforts to face the polls.

Meanwhile, the Congress has visibly done nothing except staging an agitation against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi. Since the rank and file of the party expected a new leadership for the state unit, they are waiting for instructions from the ‘new leader’.

TR Baalu meets booth committee members

Sriperumbudur MP TR Baalu met booth committee members in Pallavaram and Alandur on Sunday. MPs, ministers and district secretaries are conducting similar training programmes in their areas.



CHENNAI: In anticipation of 2024 LS polls, major political parties in Tamil Nadu have commenced their preparations. The ruling DMK has been actively training booth committee members and booth agents, adopting an assertive approach. In contrast, the opposition AIADMK has planned a statewide protest and a state-level conference in Madurai during August to uplift the spirits of party cadre. The state unit of the BJP has also scheduled a padayatra led by state president K Annamalai from July 28. The DMK functionaries, particularly Lok Sabha MPs, have been engaged in meetings with booth committee members for the past month, providing them with suggestions. Sriperumbudur MP TR Baalu, for instance, met booth committee members in Pallavaram and Alandur Assembly constituencies on Sunday. MPs, ministers and district secretaries are conducting similar training programmes in their areas. DMK principal secretary and Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru has scheduled a comprehensive training session for booth committee members on July 26 covering Tiruchy, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore parliamentary constituencies. Chief Minister MK Stalin will address booth committee members and agents during the event.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A district-level functionary from delta district, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE, “Enthusiastic cadre have been appointed as booth committee members, with one member assigned to oversee every 100 voters. The party is actively working to strengthen its presence at every booth by identifying and addressing people’s grievances through ministerial interventions.” The party has also compiled a list of proactive workers for each booth committee, including members from the youth wing, women’s wing, legal wing and students’ wing, to engage with voters. Likewise, the AIADMK is also appointing politically aware members as booth committee members. Tiruchy south district secretary P Kumar, told TNIE, “We are also conducting frequent meetings with them to identify potential double entry and bogus votes and to take steps to remove them from voter’s list.” One of the IT wing functionaries of delta district T Kasiraman, said, “The party has scheduled state-wide protests in all districts on July 20. A state-level conference has also been scheduled in Madurai on August 20. The AIADMK is determined to regain public confidence and position itself as the party capable of unseating the DMK.” The BJP, an alliance partner of the AIADMK, is conducting public meetings to highlight the achievements of the nine-year Modi-led BJP government. Annamalai’s “En Mann En Makkal” yatra aims at strengthening the party at the grassroots level in preparation for the election. It will cover all Assembly constituencies and continue until January 2024. The PMK, led by president Anbumani Ramadoss, has already begun review meetings for Kancheepuram, Arani and Viluppuram parliamentary constituencies. Similar meetings will be conducted for all parliamentary constituencies. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam is also taking steps towards the elections by appointing exclusive election-in-charge members for constituencies like Coimbatore, south Chennai and Madurai. Thol Thirumavalavan’s Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi is also doing the groundwork. M. Sinthai Selvan, party’s floor leader, told TNIE that the focus is currently on reorganising the party structure, with expectations of completion within a month. Subsequently, the party will intensify its efforts to face the polls. Meanwhile, the Congress has visibly done nothing except staging an agitation against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi. Since the rank and file of the party expected a new leadership for the state unit, they are waiting for instructions from the ‘new leader’. TR Baalu meets booth committee members Sriperumbudur MP TR Baalu met booth committee members in Pallavaram and Alandur on Sunday. MPs, ministers and district secretaries are conducting similar training programmes in their areas.