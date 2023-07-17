Private guest house owner in Puducherry arrested for installing hidden camera in room

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The proprietor and manager of a private guest house in Puducherry were arrested after a customer allegedly found a hidden camera installed in one of the rooms, on Saturday. Two other employees are currently absconding.



Police said, a couple from Puducherry had occupied a room at the private guest house, located on Hundred Feet Road, near the Railway Bridge, last week. During their stay, they noticed red light blinking from the switch box. The man fetched a screwdriver and opened the switch box to find a camera hidden within the phone line socket, with wires connected to it. He confronted the guest house staff and the couple subsequently departed after a warning.



Shortly after, photographs and videos of the hidden camera began circulating on social media, advising against staying at the guest house in question. The police initiated an investigation based on the visual material and identified those involved. They raided the guest house and seized items, including hard drives, which will undergo further scrutiny. Following a complaint filed by the male occupant, a case was registered on Friday.



On Saturday, the police arrested guest house owner, Ilaya Azhvar (45) of Kamban Nagar, Reddiyarpalayam and manager Irudaiaraj (59) of Vallalar Nagar, Nainarmandabam. They are on the lookout for two maintenance staff members, namely, Anand (25) from Vasanth Nagar, Thengaithittu and Abraham (22) from Odaiveli, Ariyankuppam.



"Reports from expert analysis will shed light on whether any recorded videos were shared or uploaded on websites," said a senior police official from the Orleanpet police station. In light of this incident, police stations have commenced inspections of guest houses and lodges in their respective jurisdictions to determine if any unauthorised cameras have been installed in rooms.

PUDUCHERRY: The proprietor and manager of a private guest house in Puducherry were arrested after a customer allegedly found a hidden camera installed in one of the rooms, on Saturday. Two other employees are currently absconding. Police said, a couple from Puducherry had occupied a room at the private guest house, located on Hundred Feet Road, near the Railway Bridge, last week. During their stay, they noticed red light blinking from the switch box. The man fetched a screwdriver and opened the switch box to find a camera hidden within the phone line socket, with wires connected to it. He confronted the guest house staff and the couple subsequently departed after a warning. Shortly after, photographs and videos of the hidden camera began circulating on social media, advising against staying at the guest house in question. The police initiated an investigation based on the visual material and identified those involved. They raided the guest house and seized items, including hard drives, which will undergo further scrutiny. Following a complaint filed by the male occupant, a case was registered on Friday. On Saturday, the police arrested guest house owner, Ilaya Azhvar (45) of Kamban Nagar, Reddiyarpalayam and manager Irudaiaraj (59) of Vallalar Nagar, Nainarmandabam. They are on the lookout for two maintenance staff members, namely, Anand (25) from Vasanth Nagar, Thengaithittu and Abraham (22) from Odaiveli, Ariyankuppam. "Reports from expert analysis will shed light on whether any recorded videos were shared or uploaded on websites," said a senior police official from the Orleanpet police station. In light of this incident, police stations have commenced inspections of guest houses and lodges in their respective jurisdictions to determine if any unauthorised cameras have been installed in rooms.