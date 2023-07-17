Tamil Nadu: Two men fight over seat in moving train, die after falling onto tracks

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two men fell off a moving train and died after an argument broke out over a seating issue near Sattur in the wee hours of Sunday. Sources said S Muthukumar (32) from Tenkasi and K Mariappan (48) from Kovilpatti were on board an unreserved coach in Nagercoil- Coimbatore SF Express, which departed from Nagercoil junction at 10 pm on Saturday.



The men were sitting on the train stairs before the journey erupted. "During the fight, the duo fell off the train near Sattur in Virudhunagar district. S Murugesan (37) and N Muthukumar (43), who were travelling along with S Muthukumar noticed the incident and pulled the emergency alarm chain.

They alighted the train and began searching for the duo on the tracks. Mariappan died on the spot and Muthukumar was found battling for life at the corner of a track. However, he succumbed to injuries while being shifted to the government medical college hospital in Palayamkottai," added sources. Mariappan's body was shifted to the government hospital in Kovilpatti for postmortem.



Though the accident happened near Sattur in Virudhunagar district, the railway limits come under the Railway Protection Force in Thoothukudi. Hence, a case has been registered at the Thoothukudi police station. Further investigation is on.

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two men fell off a moving train and died after an argument broke out over a seating issue near Sattur in the wee hours of Sunday. Sources said S Muthukumar (32) from Tenkasi and K Mariappan (48) from Kovilpatti were on board an unreserved coach in Nagercoil- Coimbatore SF Express, which departed from Nagercoil junction at 10 pm on Saturday. The men were sitting on the train stairs before the journey erupted. "During the fight, the duo fell off the train near Sattur in Virudhunagar district. S Murugesan (37) and N Muthukumar (43), who were travelling along with S Muthukumar noticed the incident and pulled the emergency alarm chain. They alighted the train and began searching for the duo on the tracks. Mariappan died on the spot and Muthukumar was found battling for life at the corner of a track. However, he succumbed to injuries while being shifted to the government medical college hospital in Palayamkottai," added sources. Mariappan's body was shifted to the government hospital in Kovilpatti for postmortem. Though the accident happened near Sattur in Virudhunagar district, the railway limits come under the Railway Protection Force in Thoothukudi. Hence, a case has been registered at the Thoothukudi police station. Further investigation is on.