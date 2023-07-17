TN MBBS counselling likely from July 25: Health minister Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The rank list for MBBS and BDS admissions for 2023-24 released on Sunday suggested that with a strong performance from Tamil Nadu students this year, the cut-off is likely to increase by 25-30 marks in every category. Health minister Ma Subramanian, who released the list at the Government Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital at King Institute, said counselling in the state is likely to begin July 25.

As per the merit list released for the general category, 29 students scored over 700 marks in the NEET this year compared to only five last year. Similarly, while 199 students scored more than 650 marks last year, this year a whopping 379 students accomplished the feat. Also, 1,538 students scored over 600 marks this year compared to just 953 last year.

A significant rise in the number of top scorers is also seen in the merit list released for the 7.5% quota for government school students. Last year only two students scored over 500 marks and only seven scored over 450 marks. This year 15 students scored over 500 marks and 60 scored over 450 marks.

While only 93 students scored over 350 marks last year, this year 534 students have done so. Due to TN’s strongest ever NEET performance this year, experts said students will have a tough battle to secure an MBBS seat.

‘Toppers must opt for AIQ to help other pupils get medical seat in TN’

EducatDUCATionist Jayaprakash Gandhi told TNIE that top scorers should opt for the All India Quota (AIQ) as it will help other students to get a medical seat in TN. If the toppers wish to study in the state, they could opt for a medical seat in TN through the AIQ.

Gandhi said that every category would see the cut-off rise by 25-30 marks this year.

Speaking to reporters after releasing the rank list, Subramanian said that if the Medical Counselling Committee begins counselling for AIQ seats on July 20 as announced, counseling in TN will start from 25 July.

Counselling for special quota seats including for sportspersons, wards of ex-servicemen, persons with disability, and 7.5% reservation will be conducted offline at the Government Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital. General counselling will be conducted online like last year.

Under the 7.5% reservation for government school students, there are 606 seats -- 473 for MBBS and 133 for BDS -- an increase of 48 seats from last year where there were 454 MBBS and 104 BDS seats. Overall, according to the selection committee there are 6,326 MBBS and 1,768 BDS government quota seats this year.

Subramanian said 40,200 applications were received this year, 3,994 more than last year. For the 7.5% quota 3,042 applications were received. This year, the Selection Committee has not revealed the number of students on the merit list who have attempted the NEET more than once.

2 commerce students had cleared NEET

Selection Committee officials said of 40,200 applications received, 1,193 were ineligible. This included two commerce students and a retired school HM. “The two students had cleared NEET. We disqualified them as they are not science students. We wonder how NTA let them write NEET.”

