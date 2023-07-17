Tomatoes cheaper in TN than in north states: Minister MRK Panneerselvam

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Compared to the northern states, prices for tomatoes are cheaper in Tamil Nadu, and efforts are being taken to sell it through Uzhavar Sandhai and the co-operative department, said Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare MRK Panneerselvam in Tiruchy on Sunday.

Panneerselvam, along with Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had on Sunday conducted a review meeting with agriculture officials on ‘Velaan Sangamam- 2023’ the government agriculture exhibition and conference on July 27-29 at a private college campus in Tiruchy in which CM MK Stalin would participate.

“’Velaan Sangamam 2023’ is the first event of its kind in TN where agriculture department officials and agricultural scientists would clear farmers’ doubts,” Panneerselvam said, adding, “Farmers will be trained in new agricultural technology.

Over 300 stalls will be setup, displaying agriculture engineering department’s equipment.” On rise in tomato prices, he said, “Climate and production determine the prices. The Centre is not concerned about it.”

