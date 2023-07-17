Vacancies in govt departments will be filled without any political interference, says Rangasamy

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: While giving appointment orders for 252 newly-hired police constables, Chief Minister N Rangasamy said that vacancies in government departments will be filled without any political interference, in Puducherry.



He was speaking at Kamban Kalaiarangam and emphasised that many young people in Puducherry were uncertain about securing government jobs, since the previous administrations had not adequately recruited despite vacancies. Since coming into power, Rangasamy said, his government has filled vacancies across departments. The selection of these constables marks the first step, he added. Rangasamy emphasised that the selection process for other posts will be fair since he had personally instructed the authorities to recruit deserving candidates.



It is noteworthy that many degree holders were selected for constable posts, despite the eligibility requirement of Class 12 graduate. Rangasamy encouraged these individuals to consider applying for the positions of Sub-Inspector, which will be announced soon.



Given the influx of tourists in Puducherry, the CM highlighted the importance of police force. Additionally, the CM assured allocation of funds for the construction of a swimming pool at the police training school, a long-standing demand that he himself shares.



Home Minister A Namssivayam, who was also present at the event, acknowledged Rangasamy's prioritisation of education, health, and the police department. He added that the department also plans to fill 500 homeguard positions, 60 sub inspector positions, 200 coastal guard positions, and 12 radio technician positions in the near future. Furthermore, timely promotions were guaranteed.



Namassivayam also highlighted the Prime Minister's affinity for Puducherry. Addressing the traffic issues in the UT, he said that newly-trained police officers will be assigned on traffic duty.

The event was attended by Puducherry Director General of Police B Srinivasan, Senior Superintendent of Police (Crime & Intelligence) Brijendra Kumar Yadav, and other police officials.

PUDUCHERRY: While giving appointment orders for 252 newly-hired police constables, Chief Minister N Rangasamy said that vacancies in government departments will be filled without any political interference, in Puducherry. He was speaking at Kamban Kalaiarangam and emphasised that many young people in Puducherry were uncertain about securing government jobs, since the previous administrations had not adequately recruited despite vacancies. Since coming into power, Rangasamy said, his government has filled vacancies across departments. The selection of these constables marks the first step, he added. Rangasamy emphasised that the selection process for other posts will be fair since he had personally instructed the authorities to recruit deserving candidates. It is noteworthy that many degree holders were selected for constable posts, despite the eligibility requirement of Class 12 graduate. Rangasamy encouraged these individuals to consider applying for the positions of Sub-Inspector, which will be announced soon. Given the influx of tourists in Puducherry, the CM highlighted the importance of police force. Additionally, the CM assured allocation of funds for the construction of a swimming pool at the police training school, a long-standing demand that he himself shares. Home Minister A Namssivayam, who was also present at the event, acknowledged Rangasamy's prioritisation of education, health, and the police department. He added that the department also plans to fill 500 homeguard positions, 60 sub inspector positions, 200 coastal guard positions, and 12 radio technician positions in the near future. Furthermore, timely promotions were guaranteed. Namassivayam also highlighted the Prime Minister's affinity for Puducherry. Addressing the traffic issues in the UT, he said that newly-trained police officers will be assigned on traffic duty. The event was attended by Puducherry Director General of Police B Srinivasan, Senior Superintendent of Police (Crime & Intelligence) Brijendra Kumar Yadav, and other police officials.