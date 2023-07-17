Vandiyur Kanmoi modernisation project begins

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The beautification work of Vandiyur tank, equipped with modern facilities to attract tourists in the city, commenced on Sunday. Minister P Moorthy, along with minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurated the Boomi puja.

Officials said the Vandiyur Kanmoi has been drilled to permanently store water in order to increase the groundwater level in Vandiyur, Melamadai, Managiri, Dharildar Nagar, Anna Nagar, KK nagar and other areas of the Madurai Municipal Corporation. As announced by the chief minister, Rs 50 crore has been allocated under the development and infrastructure fund for the tank's beautification.

"Vandiyur Kanmoi, which is spread across 550 acres of land, is one of the major tourist attractions in the city apart from the temples. However, visitors throng the tank only during seasonal time to see migratory birds. The additional facilities will make the Kanmoi a much more prominent tourist attraction. The routine maintenance will ensure that the tank does not get polluted, which will aid in recharging the ground water table." said Abishek, a resident.



Facilities:



Recreation area

Boating

Walking path

Yoga camp

Meditation centre with refreshments

Library

Amphitheatre

Skating rink

Karate training centre

Badminton court

Parking lot

Modern toilets

Sewage treatment plants

Parks



Box: Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan took part in various events held in the city. He inaugurated the revamped corporation school at Anuppanadi. Seven toilets, three modern smart toilets, head teacher's room, teachers' room and various facilities have been set up at a total cost of Rs 95 lakh. (Rs 47.5 lakh from the CSR fund of Velammal hospital and Rs 47.5 lakh from the 'Namakku Naame' scheme) Minister inaugurated the newly built Corporation High School.

Solid waste management of garbage collected in 100 wards of the corporation was carried out. As many as 40 light vehicles have been purchased at an estimated cost of Rs 2.87 crore under the 15th Central Finance Committee scheme to speed up sanitation work. The minister flagged off the newly purchased vehicles.

