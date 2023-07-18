107 people held in TN's Erode for bid to hunt hares

By Express News Service

ERODE: The forest department detained 107 people, who were allegedly involved in a mass hare hunt, as part of a ritual, and imposed penalties on them.

Officials from the forest department said, “We received inputs from the Tamil Nadu Forest and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (TNWCCB) about an illegal mass hare hunting plan in Thoranavaavi village in Perundurai on July 16. Following this, a team of 60 frontline staff was immediately constituted.

On Sunday, the team was engaged in surveillance work in Thoranavaavi and its adjoining areas. We spotted a large number of people engaged in hare hunting in a patta land adjacent to the village. Subsequently, the team detained 107 of them.”

“Around 200 people had gathered in the area for hunting animals and 107 were detained by us for hunting black-napped hares using trained dogs with all tools and nets. Further, 63 two-wheelers and 75 mobile phones and more than 120 specially made hunting sticks were seized by the team and the Erode forest division has booked a wildlife offence under the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972,” an officer of the forest department said.

N Vengatesh Prabu, district forest officer of Erode, said, “The villagers believe that mass hunting of hares in the month of Aadi will bring rain, which is a superstition.” The intelligence gathered by TNWCCB was instrumental in preventing a major hunting incident and the killing of a black-napped hare, which would have happened in a single day.

All the accused were compounded for Rs 2 lakh and they took oath in front of the forest office not to involve in hunting in future and that they would help in wildlife conservation. This information was received only this year.” he added.

