AIADMK councillor from Dindigul district hacked to death

By Express News Service

MADURAI: An AIADMK councillor from Ammayanayakanur panchayat in Dindigul district was hacked to death by unidentified persons at Manikampatti in Madurai district on Monday afternoon. The deceased, K Chandrapandian (45), is also the branch secretary of AIADMK in Mavthanpatti.



He was riding a two-wheeler on Monday afternoon when a gang intercepted him before murdering him in Palamedu police limits. Chandrapandian died on the spot and the body was shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital for postmortem. Superintendent of Police Shiva Prasad reached the crime spot and held an inspection.



Sources said Chandrapandian had given his daughter's hand in marriage to Ravikumar hailing from a village in Madurai district, and the councillor was on his way to the couple's house when the attack happened.



"One of Chandrapandian's relatives died by suicide in 2017 and in this connection, the AIADMK councillor and a few others murdered the deceased woman's husband. This apart, he also was involved in a dispute recently with some local youth during a temple festival. Police suspect one of these two incidents to have led to Chandrapandian's murder," they added.

