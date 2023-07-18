AIADMK councillor from Dindigul district hacked to death

MADURAI: An AIADMK councillor from Ammayanayakanur panchayat in Dindigul district was hacked to death by unidentified persons at Manikampatti in Madurai district on Monday afternoon. The deceased, K Chandrapandian (45), is also the branch secretary of AIADMK in Mavthanpatti.
He was riding a two-wheeler on Monday afternoon when a gang intercepted him before murdering him in Palamedu police limits. Chandrapandian died on the spot and the body was shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital for postmortem. Superintendent of Police Shiva Prasad reached the crime spot and held an inspection.
Sources said Chandrapandian had given his daughter's hand in marriage to Ravikumar hailing from a village in Madurai district, and the councillor was on his way to the couple's house when the attack happened.
"One of Chandrapandian's relatives died by suicide in 2017 and in this connection, the AIADMK councillor and a few others murdered the deceased woman's husband. This apart, he also was involved in a dispute recently with some local youth during a temple festival. Police suspect one of these two incidents to have led to Chandrapandian's murder," they added.
MADURAI: An AIADMK councillor from Ammayanayakanur panchayat in Dindigul district was hacked to death by unidentified persons at Manikampatti in Madurai district on Monday afternoon. The deceased, K Chandrapandian (45), is also the branch secretary of AIADMK in Mavthanpatti.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.