Delta farmers in TN to stage road blockade on July 25 seeking water from Karnataka 

The standing Kuruvai crop, Sami said, could be saved only if Karnataka releases 122.24 tmcft of Cauvery water it owes Tamil Nadu for June, July and August.

Sami Natarajan

Sami Natarajan, general secretary of Tamil Nadu farmers association, talking to reporters in Thanjavur on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR:  The Tamil Nadu Farmers Association has decided to stage a road blockade across Cauvery delta districts on July 25, urging the Karnataka government to release Cauvery water due for Tamil Nadu as per the Supreme Court order, association general secretary Sami Natarajan told reporters on Monday. 

“At the time of release, the water level in Mettur dam stood at 103 feet. After 35 days, the level went down to 75 feet. If water release is maintained at 10,000 cusecs, the current storage will not last for another 12 days. Since the quantum of water release is not sufficient, kuruvai taken up through direct sowing in tail-end areas have started wilting,” he said.

The standing Kuruvai crop, Sami said, could be saved only if Karnataka releases 122.24 tmcft of Cauvery water it owes Tamil Nadu for June, July and August. “However there is already a deficit of 6.29 tmcft for June. For July, Karnataka has to release 31.24 tmcft from its dams as per the Supreme Court order, but this has not been released.

Even if the storage in Karnataka dams is not enough, the state has to release water as per the distress formula enunciated by the final order of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal,” Natarajan said.  He also demanded the convening of the Cauvery Water Management Authority meeting to direct Karnataka to release water. 

“We will block roads in the taluk and block headquarters of Cauvery delta districts on July 25 pressing on these demands. Farmers from Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagappattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Tiruchy, Ariyalur, and Pudukkottai districts will raise slogans urging Karnataka to refrain from building a new dam at Mekedatu,” Natarajan said.

